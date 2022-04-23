Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Releases Earnings Results

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
About Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.
