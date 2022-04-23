Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Releases Earnings Results

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

