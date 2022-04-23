Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target Raised to €5.80 at UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKIMF. Barclays increased their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered Bankinter from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankinter from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77) in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.01 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

