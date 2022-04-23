Barclays Cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $60.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $83.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.47. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

