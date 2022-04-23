Barclays Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,921.17.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $200.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average of $203.53. Diageo has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

