Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.20 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19). 11,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 40,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.52.

Barkby Group Company Profile (LON:BARK)

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

