Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 338.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,878 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBSI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

BBSI stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,040. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $555.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.43. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

