Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.28. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$33.50. The company has a market cap of C$53.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

