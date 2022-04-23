Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) CFO Sells $330,000.00 in Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BBWI opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

