Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($105.38) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($132.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.00 ($115.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €78.52 ($84.43) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($107.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

