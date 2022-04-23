BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 47,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

