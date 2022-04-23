Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,780 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $37,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.98. The stock had a trading volume of 162,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.77. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.05 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

