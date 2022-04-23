Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.70.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.60. 694,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average is $208.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

