Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PNQI traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $142.73. 9,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,453. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.90.

