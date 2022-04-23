Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $11.17 on Friday, reaching $379.66. 1,745,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,647. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.54 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

