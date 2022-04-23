Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 48,010 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,523,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,214,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18,844.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 122,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,506. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.