Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 70 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.61. 434,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.52 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

