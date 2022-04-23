Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,507,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.