Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $6,482,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

NYSE:HD traded down $10.25 on Friday, reaching $300.11. 3,970,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,347. The company has a market capitalization of $310.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

