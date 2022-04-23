Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.91. 4,861,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

