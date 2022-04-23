Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

