Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 686,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,331. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.

