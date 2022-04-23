Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $147,433,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,985,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,675,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 5.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

