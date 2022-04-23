Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,560,385. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

