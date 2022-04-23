Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $8.06 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. David J Yvars Group grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 404,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,142 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 105,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,379,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $107.02. 2,246,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

