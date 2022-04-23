Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $823,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $9.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,849,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $322.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

