Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.72. 78,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.