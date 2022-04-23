Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $12.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,873,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.