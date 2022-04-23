Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.93.

NYSE PH traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.07. The company had a trading volume of 613,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,480. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.94 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

