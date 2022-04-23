Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 22,156,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,194,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

