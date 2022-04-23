Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.79. 1,027,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

