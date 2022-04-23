Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. 18,833,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,121,284. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $118.15 and a 12 month high of $189.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

