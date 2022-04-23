Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 12,191 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,024,142.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,934,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,091,000 after buying an additional 6,933,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,481.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 490,159 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 110,051 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 359,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 36,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 22,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

