Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.13. 2,027,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,619. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

