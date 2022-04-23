Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 28,392 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,392 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 125,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 892,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 2,205,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,021. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

