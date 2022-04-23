Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 21,819,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,200,098. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62.

