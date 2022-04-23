Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 419 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. 2,761,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,232. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

