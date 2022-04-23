Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,220 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 3.47% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 224,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NASDAQ:BSMM remained flat at $$25.30 during trading hours on Friday. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

