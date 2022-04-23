Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.15. 3,947,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.83. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.70 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

