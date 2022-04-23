Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

BSJP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.25. 21,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

