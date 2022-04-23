Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $36.79. 9,163,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,407,864. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.