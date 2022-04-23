Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 177,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,878,000 after purchasing an additional 789,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. 641,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $95.90.

