Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. 3,652,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

