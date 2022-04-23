Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. 9,333,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,558,858. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

