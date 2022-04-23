Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Beer Money (BEER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $311,526.98 and $55,954.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00103980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 354,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.