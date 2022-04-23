Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.19

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.19 ($98.05) and traded as high as €95.46 ($102.65). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €95.36 ($102.54), with a volume of 298,217 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is €91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.99.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

