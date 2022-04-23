Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.19

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.19 ($98.05) and traded as high as €95.46 ($102.65). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €95.36 ($102.54), with a volume of 298,217 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is €91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.99.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BEI)
