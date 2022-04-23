Benchmark Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $250.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.14.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $176.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.03. Boeing has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

