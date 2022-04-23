Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 37,170 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2,530.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,725,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

