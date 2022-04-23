Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 261.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,987. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.