Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 370.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,181. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.